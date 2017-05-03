“It is indeed time to give voice to African artists, inviting them to share their vision of the state of the world, of humanity and of possible paths forward,” stated Bernard Arnault, the luxury goods mogul who is France’s richest man and the prime mover behind the showpiece museum.
The Louis Vuitton Foundation’s three exhibitions, which are carolled under the rubric “Art/Afrique, le nouvel atelier” (Art / Africa, the new workshop) and are on view until 28 August, offer a scattershot sense of African art since 1990.
Italian businessman Jean Pigozzi ’s collection of mostly West and Central African drawing, painting, sculpture and photography is in many ways the anchor show, visually as much as intellectually. Beautifully installed in the basement, “The Insiders” offers visitors a selection of eye-popping works by 14 artists, including the splendid Malian portraitist Seydou Keita and Congolese narrative painter Cheri Samba.