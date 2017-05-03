April in Paris, promises songstress Ella Fitzgerald on an evergreen jazz standard she recorded with Count Basie in 1956, is a time of chestnuts in blossom, holiday tables under the trees and feelings no one can ever reprise. Well, yes, maybe back then.

This spring, just to mix things up, the Gallic capital is also offering up assassins on the Champs-Élysées, mandatory bag searches at Les Halles, a febrile presidential campaign on television and icy weather blowing in from the north.

The glum mood is to some extent mitigated by a warm glow of African cultural sunshine at the city’s many cultural institutions.