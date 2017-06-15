HERE ARE A FEW OF THEM

Kalk Bay Books, Cape Town. This southern peninsula spot has halved in size since its 2006 opening, but it still offers a fantastic range of interesting literary fiction and non-fiction and an impressive newsstand. kalkbaybooks.co.za

The Book Lounge, Cape Town. This cosy two-storey bookshop close to Parliament lives up to its name, with a thoughtfully edited selection of local titles, as well as gems from abroad. It also hosts South Africa’s leading literary festival, Open Book, every September. booklounge.co.za

Bookdealers of Melville, Joburg. This bookshop is crammed to the gills with the interesting, the obscure, and the awesome — I lose hours here every time I visit. I’ve found wonderful titles that it would’ve been near impossible to track down anywhere else. bookdealers.co.za

Love Books, Joburg. It’s hard to think of more apt name for this Melville trove: as you browse the shelves it’s clear that lots of love and consideration that has gone into its selection. You’ll find great reads in every genre, but the standout range of kids’ titles deserves a special mention. lovebooks.co.za

Bridge Books, Joburg. This inner-city gem, housed in a beautiful former bank, focuses on new and used books from and about Africa, and also acts as a conduit between traditional publishers and the street booksellers of Joburg’s CBD. It has a busy calendar of children’s story-times, launches, and workshops. bridgebooks.co.za

Central Africana Bookshop, Blantyre. Central Africana, tucked away in obscure light industria, has an unparalleled selection of mostly used and rare books about Malawi and central Africa, as well as decent range of guides to the region. centralafricana.com

Waterstones Piccadilly, London. I make a point of visiting this store, the flagship of Britain’s premier books chain, every time I’m in London. It is gloriously vast — six floors of books and magazines about absolutely everything under the sun. waterstones.com

Daunt Books, London. This shop is housed in a gorgeous Edwardian building on Marylebone’s high street. Books of different genres are grouped together according to region or country, so it’s ideal for travellers searching for books about the country they’re heading to, whether that is a novel, travelogue, or guide. dauntbooks.co.uk

Shakespeare and Company, Paris. This storied space is one of the most famous independent bookshops in the world, and has hosted Ernest Hemingway and plenty of other literary luminaries since George Whitman opened its doors in 1951. shakespeareandcompany.com

Hennessey + Ingalls, Los Angeles. This store is close to the beach in Santa Monica, and offers a mouth-watering range of art books and delicious stationery. hennesseyingalls.com

The Last Bookstore, Los Angeles. This behemoth in LA’s revitalised Downtown has more than 250 000 new and old titles. lastbookstorela.com

City Lights Bookstore, San Francisco. This space is far more than just a bookstore — it was also the pioneering publisher of Allan Ginsberg’s once-banned Howl, and has long been a fervent crucible of controversial ideas and counter-culture. On my last visit, I spent ages browsing, going from one cosy room stacked with books to the next. citylights.com