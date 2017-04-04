NATURAL SELECTION | SIGNATURE SIBAYA ESTATE
KwaZulu-Natal

Signature Sibaya Estate, described as the “jewel in Sibaya’s crown” is inspired by its pristine natural setting. The estate has taken its surroundings into account — from the materials used to design the homes to the placement of the structures — to foster a living experience where the environment outside the home is as important as the one inside.

Sustainability, smart technology, and elegant architecture come together to create contemporary homes that are also at home in their environments. Passive heating and cooling — via savvy ventilation — and sustainable energy sources, such as solar and wind systems, prove that distinctive architecture and a luxurious modern lifestyle can exist in harmony with eco design principles.

Privacy and peace are paramount — and each residence is positioned precisely on its individual stand by way of carefully planned sight lines so that you can’t see the others. Raised walkways among the trees, forest trails, and paths flanked by water features further enhance this immersion in nature.
signaturesibaya.co.za

KwaZulu-Natal | Maye Khuluse shares his hot tips

Maye Khuluse spent several years working at Disney World, and his easy charm tells of a natural affinity for guest relations.“I love what Fairmont ...
Travel
7 months ago

HOLE IN ONE | ZANZIBAR AMBER RESORT
Northeastern Zanzibar

Amber Resort Zanzibar, located on the northeast of Zanzibar Archipelago and
spread over a small cluster of islands, boasts 4km of Indian Ocean coastline
and a combination of amenities and scenery that you’d be hard pressed to find
anywhere else. The most high-profile feature is the Ernie Els Signature golf course (East Africa’s first), and the resort also hosts Zanzibar’s first 18-hole tournament standard course, praised for its playability and natural topography.

Golfing, while a huge draw card, isn’t the only leisure attraction; a full-facility, deep-water marina, and luxury features that range from a gourmet underwater restaurant, fully equipped equestrian centre, a souk offering high-end and artisanal retail, to a dedicated airport and tropical water park, mean the resort lacks nothing for either those passing through and those living there permanently.

Residence options range from penthouse condominiums and beachside villas
with lush gardens and private pools to private islands, and are supported by a 99-year lease, extendable by a further 49 years — this is the first opportunity for non-citizens to have access to a titled property in Zanzibar.
zanzibaramberresort.com

Zanzibar's rich history can be tasted in its cuisine

A culinary adventure reveals a rich mixture of old and new influences
Travel
5 months ago

GOLD STANDARD | THE AURUM
Cape Town

Da’Realty — the Dubai-based property investment company, and part of global, family-run conglomerate Darvesh — has taken over the Ambassador hotel in
Bantry Bay, one of Cape Town’s most prime sites, and work is under way to turn it into arguably the city’s most exclusive development.

The development comprises two sides, with The Presidential apartments each encompassing a whole floor of the original Ambassador Hotel, with private lift access; and the 15 Luxury Residences taking up what used to be the executive suites of The Ambassador, the top floor of which will be a palatial four-bedroom 530m² penthouse.

No expense will be spared in the fit-out — Armani Dada kitchens, imported furniture, sound and visuals systems by Bang & Olufsen, and state-of-the-art
security come as standard, albeit with a hefty price tag (you could pay up to R115-million for one of these residential works of art). As far as investment
properties go though, you don’t get better than this part of the Atlantic Seaboard. darealty.com

THE FULL PACKAGE | VAL DE VIE ESTATE STEFAN ANTONI SIGNATURE SERIES
Paarl

This unique development option from Val de Vie offers the opportunity to buy into a plot and plan design offering by Stefan Antoni, one of South Africa’s most prolific and highprofile architects. Antoni is known for his dramatic volumes, sleek finishes, and ultracontemporary design aesthetic, and you’ll be able to enjoy his design expertise as part of the package when investing in a plot on Pearl Valley.

This development is an ideal option for someone who wants a high-design home, but not the hassle of commissioning and managing the design and building process. It’s the ultimate low-maintenance investment vehicle in one of the country’s most in-demand areas — the winelands continues to prove a sound choice and also offers an unparalleled lifestyle.

Stefan Antoni’s trademark nod to high-functioning entertaining spaces will take the form of open-plan layout and seamless indoor-outdoor synergy and the residences will be offered as two options — a 350m² single-storey or 475m² double-storey plan, with luxe interiors by Arrcc, Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen’s interior design wing. valdevie.co.za

ISLAND STLYE | ST ANTOINE
Mauritius

St Antoine Private Residence is the first Mauritian development geared specifically towards South Africans — in terms of its prize, size, and focus on
ocean access. It’s an ideal offshore property option for the local but global property investor, as well as those looking to immigrate — Mauritius has a growing economy, excellent schools, and offers a safe and secure lifestyle.

The development comprises 100 luxury apartments that range from easy, low-maintenance but luxurious lock-up-and-go options to four-bedroom penthouses, as well as a property that will yield excellent rental returns. St Antoine Private Residence is only 10 minutes from Grand Baie, should you want to venture out, but it will also have every amenity to ensure that you don’t need to — from a clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, and children’s play area, to deli and bar, lounge area, beauty salon, and spa. stantoinemauritius.com

Mauritius: four corners in four days

An unforgettable island holiday, from marine reserves to world heritage sites
Travel
4 months ago

Fun drinks, island-style

Global rum ambassador Ian Burrell says being born into a Jamaican family meant rum was part of their lifestyle. ‘All the fun drinks had rum in it.’ ...
Travel
4 months ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.