HOLE IN ONE | ZANZIBAR AMBER RESORT
Northeastern Zanzibar
Amber Resort Zanzibar, located on the northeast of Zanzibar Archipelago and
spread over a small cluster of islands, boasts 4km of Indian Ocean coastline
and a combination of amenities and scenery that you’d be hard pressed to find
anywhere else. The most high-profile feature is the Ernie Els Signature golf course (East Africa’s first), and the resort also hosts Zanzibar’s first 18-hole tournament standard course, praised for its playability and natural topography.
Golfing, while a huge draw card, isn’t the only leisure attraction; a full-facility, deep-water marina, and luxury features that range from a gourmet underwater restaurant, fully equipped equestrian centre, a souk offering high-end and artisanal retail, to a dedicated airport and tropical water park, mean the resort lacks nothing for either those passing through and those living there permanently.
Residence options range from penthouse condominiums and beachside villas
with lush gardens and private pools to private islands, and are supported by a 99-year lease, extendable by a further 49 years — this is the first opportunity for non-citizens to have access to a titled property in Zanzibar.
