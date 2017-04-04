NATURAL SELECTION | SIGNATURE SIBAYA ESTATE

KwaZulu-Natal

Signature Sibaya Estate, described as the “jewel in Sibaya’s crown” is inspired by its pristine natural setting. The estate has taken its surroundings into account — from the materials used to design the homes to the placement of the structures — to foster a living experience where the environment outside the home is as important as the one inside.

Sustainability, smart technology, and elegant architecture come together to create contemporary homes that are also at home in their environments. Passive heating and cooling — via savvy ventilation — and sustainable energy sources, such as solar and wind systems, prove that distinctive architecture and a luxurious modern lifestyle can exist in harmony with eco design principles.

Privacy and peace are paramount — and each residence is positioned precisely on its individual stand by way of carefully planned sight lines so that you can’t see the others. Raised walkways among the trees, forest trails, and paths flanked by water features further enhance this immersion in nature.

signaturesibaya.co.za