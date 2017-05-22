Few of our contemporary artists have grappled with the extreme poverty that haunts our country. How can artists depict poverty, loss and dispossession without undermining the dignity of their subjects? Artists can only authentically speak about themselves, it seems. This has engendered an ego-driven form of artistic narcissism where the artist’s face has become the central motif of their work. Or artists go the other route, losing themselves in art itself via an abstract language.

Themba Khumalo bucks all these art trends in his exhibition, The Place called Home, at the Red Room Gallery in Cape Town. His broody landscape drawings usher you into our rural heartlands. Think large rolling clouds sweeping across vacant flat fields interrupted by telephone lines.

His empty landscapes are not of the pleasing picturesque sort, celebrating the wonder of nature or art in rendering it, which the genre usually promises. The drawings may be poetic in the sense that there is a clear Kentridge-eque aesthetic (the charcoal medium applied to landscape) and we have a nostalgic link to the African veld. However, the absence of colour, beauty, wonder, or even transcendence in these barren fields overshadowed by large brewing storms suggests impoverishment, hopelessness and a looming crisis. This is the calm before the storm, so to speak.