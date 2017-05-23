Also on the guest list are several South African designers, invited to come up with ideas for high-end, commercially viable glass pieces, which the international glass blowers will prototype before training the local team to produce.

Alix Prettejohn remembers the day her husband, Richard, and son Chas bought the liquidated factory. "We knew nothing about glass," she says. "We moved from East London to Swaziland and were faced with a derelict factory, with wattle growing through the cement. There were cobwebs and dead rats. We had no idea where to start."

They started by tracking down a former Swazi Glass employee, Sibusiso Mhlanga, and asking him to lead the revival of the newly reopened and renamed Ngwenya Glass factory.

"Thanks to Sibusiso, here we are, 30 years later," says Alix. "And today we have one of the top glass-blowers visiting us. From Venice! It goes to show that if you put your mind to it you really can do anything you want."

Back in the factory, I watch the various teams work wordlessly together, creating their own language as they move. One tap of a workbench sees four blowers swing into position while a subtle hand-gesture directs a blow-pipe into place at just the right moment. Time, like the glass itself, is fluid here, with urgency and patience required in equal measure.

Every piece produced in the factory starts as a glowing ball on the end of a blow-pipe, and it's nothing short of remarkable watching the amorphous blob take shape.