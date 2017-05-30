The inaugural Design Joburg, Featuring Rooms on View recently wrapped up, after a 3 day show that saw the country's hottest designers coming together under one roof to show off their skills. With collaboration as one of the show's main objectives interior designers, architects, product designers and retailers were paired up to create rooms to inspire and share their knowledge.

Undoubtedly one of the show's most talked about features was the Darlings of Local Design exhibit, curated by Anatomy Design and HK Studio duo (and the fair's creative directors) Andrea Kleinloog and Megan Hesse in partnership with VISI magazine. Selecting a lineup of SA's most loved rising and established local designers to exhibit their very latest creations alongside one another, the feature proved that our home-grown talent, from furniture and textile designers to ceramicists, easily holds its own alongside its international counterparts.