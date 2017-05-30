The inaugural Design Joburg, Featuring Rooms on View recently wrapped up, after a 3 day show that saw the country's hottest designers coming together under one roof to show off their skills. With collaboration as one of the show's main objectives interior designers, architects, product designers and retailers were paired up to create rooms to inspire and share their knowledge.

Undoubtedly one of the show's most talked about features was the Darlings of Local Design exhibit, curated by Anatomy Design and HK Studio duo (and the fair's creative directors) Andrea Kleinloog and Megan Hesse in partnership with VISI magazine. Selecting a lineup of SA's most loved rising and established local designers to exhibit their very latest creations alongside one another, the feature proved that our home-grown talent, from furniture and textile designers to ceramicists, easily holds its own alongside its international counterparts.

Contemporary lighting pushes the design envelope

From the magnetic Montblanc desk lamp to Bomma’s oversized glass domes, the latest lighting designs are as intelligent as they are beautiful
Style
18 days ago

We've hand-picked 5 designers and their designs to take note of.

HALDANE MARTIN- SIM-PLY CHAIRS

Trailblazer of local chair design, Haldane Martin released his Endless Forms Most Beautiful collection at the fair, which includes his covetable Sim-Ply chairs. Designed for comfort and for daily usage, the chairs are made using moulded birch plywood and combine clean, understated form with luscious colour and texture thanks to their velvet seat and back padding.

MEMA DESIGN- THE UKHAMBA TOTEM

Not your average chandelier, the Ukhamba Totem, created by design duo Sian Eliot and Ari Geva, sees a string of their Fan and Jar lamps stacked one on top of the other. When lit, the totem throws off a soft, diffused light thanks to the use of anodised aluminium, which is closer in appearance to fabric than metal. It's elegant and unexpected.

The Ukhamba Totem designed by Mema Designs
The Ukhamba Totem designed by Mema Designs
Image: Supplied

DOUGLAS AND DOUGLAS- CARTER DRINKS CABINET

This sublimely sexy drinks unit caused quite a stir when it debuted at the fair. The copper doors, above all, are what catch your eye for their rich, worked patina. Once open, they reveal a blood red interior that spells luxury. The unit stands on lightweight, black powdercoated legs that give a nod to classic woodturning.

UMONGO- UMQHELE DINING CHAIR

Lovechild of collaborators Umongo and Afrigarde, this chair has a uniquely African aesthetic, fusing craftsmanship with art. Exaggerated and rounded, the legs have an almost animated quality, giving the chair expression, while the geometric Ndebele inspired backrest is a thing of beauty. The latter was the work of Afrigarde, who work in hand spun felt and typically design jewellery. 

The Umqhele Chair designed by Umongo and Afrigarde
The Umqhele Chair designed by Umongo and Afrigarde
Image: Supplied

GIH STUDIO- PRIVACY CHAIR

Durban based designer Gareth Henderson's larger than life Privacy Chair makes a statement with its oversized mild steel frame measuring 1.6 meters tall. Despite its size it manages to feel light and contemporary thanks to its open metalwork. 

The Privacy Chair designed by GIH Studio
The Privacy Chair designed by GIH Studio
Image: Supplied
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.