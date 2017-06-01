A surprising choice, especially for the opening of Art Basel Hong Kong, the city's splashy art week?

"You know, the taste of the art world has changed dramatically," she says in answer to my raised eyebrows. "Eight or nine years ago, it would have been impossible to show this work here. Something so simple and so meditative. But now, people want more spirituality. It's a reaction to high consumerism . . . "

Words like "simple", "meditative" and "spirituality" are not what I expected from a woman whose personal style is flamboyant, to say the least, and whose apartments in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Mayfair are usually described in lavish terms. There is her 50ft dining table, the apartment entrance framed in a rock sculpture, the elaborate decor that embraces the exuberant mixture of cultures, eras and styles that has become her signature, the magnificent collections of paintings, objects and the rest.

Today, however, Lam is in chic plain black, with just a matching pair of stonking silver bracelets, like heavy armour, around her tiny wrists.

"Even a few years ago, everyone wanted art that was more vivid and direct," she continues, "but now we are all gradually opening up to a quieter eastern philosophy and aesthetic as the world has become so globalised."

And, in answer to my question about how it all started - how she came to be there as the gold-rush of Chinese art began, and during its evolution - Lam proceeds to tell me a long, long story about how she became Chinese.

Born in Hong Kong in super-affluent circumstances, her father the property tycoon Lim Por-Yen, her mother Koo Siu-Yung also a real estate developer, Lam was sent to the US and Britain at the age of 11 for her schooling. Ten years later, in 1992, when she was studying fashion and design in London and "in my Dr Martens", she was summoned home by her father.

"He said to me, 'OK, now it's time to get serious.' He wanted me to go into the business, be a lawyer or an accountant, get a proper career."

Her plans for a gallery, or even a future in the art and design she had imbibed in the west, were considered frivolous at best, at worst "shameful". The family decided that she should go to Shanghai to help her mother with a property development there. But in mainland China, "I was an alien. I couldn't speak Mandarin, I knew zero about China or Chinese culture - we'd never learnt anything about that. I'd never even been to China until 1992. We didn't have a museum in Hong Kong to show us anything about China. I was completely lost.

"I was what they call a 'banana'," she says disarmingly. "Yellow on the outside but white on the inside."

Just as I'm recoiling from the possible offensiveness of that - though I suppose that if one says it of oneself, anything is allowed - Lam rushes on, barely drawing breath, to recount how it was in 1993 in Hong Kong that she started her first pop-up exhibitions (although she had a hard time explaining her concept), showcasing the range of work that interested her, an east-west mélange of design and the contemporary Chinese artists she was gradually discovering.

"My mother never smiled," she says. And her father simply begged her to stop. "Chinese families, you know - they are very controlling."

She breaks off her account, her little-girl-hoarse voice already sounding in need of a rest, as we order breakfast. Just strawberry yoghurt for Lam - "I had a very late dinner, until midnight" - but she urges me to try the egg-white omelette. I'm assured it's very good, and very pretty, so I ask for the lot: with ham, feta and spinach. I am well into my second cup of coffee, and relishing her story. I can't help gazing at her hair, which is an installation in itself: a stiff glossy mop that balloons high and wide around her narrow almond face, deep black with a crow's-wing sheen of brilliant red-purple. How on earth . . ?

She goes on. It wasn't until 2004 that she opened her first gallery, and that was in Shanghai - which had gradually started to feel more familiar, and where she encountered fascinating artists making work "because they loved it, not for the market - there wasn't a market". Design came first, then a second gallery a couple of years later focused on contemporary art.