How you arrive there is a crucial part of the Venetian experience. Five years before the opening of the rail causeway, which now doubles as a highway connecting the island to the mainland, in 1846, English artist and writer John Ruskin set off for Venice by boat, from Mestre. It is still the best way to arrive: a water taxi from Venice Marco Polo Airport offers a sense of what Ruskin described as Venice’s “noble landscape of approach”.

The Alilaguna waterbuses, which connect Venice’s disparate islands, are essential for accessing the biennale and its many satellite events. The two main sites of the biennale are the old Napoleonic gardens (Giardini) and the former military battery (Arsenale). The gardens are where French curator Christine Macel has installed this year’s headline show, which she has optimistically titled Viva Arte Viva.

“In a world full of conflicts and jolts, in which humanism is being seriously jeopardised, art is the most precious part of the human being,” says Macel, whose day job is as the chief curator of Paris’s Pompidou Centre. “It is the ideal place for reflection, individual expression, freedom and fundamental questions. It is a ‘yes’ to life, although sometimes a ‘but’ lies behind.”

There are 120 artists from 51 countries in Macel’s trend-setting show, but no South Africans. Local artists Candice Breitz and Mohau Modisakeng are, however, flying the national flag at Venice. The South African Pavilion, which is curated by Lucy MacGarry and Musha Neluheni, is one of 85 different national representations at Venice. You can find Breitz and Modisakeng’s work at the top of an escalator at the end of the central corridor of the Arsenale.