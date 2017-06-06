Future artists include Dean Hutton, Lungiswa Gqunta, Thania Petersen, Rory Emmett, Nardstar, Fluer de Bondt and Audrey Anderson. The episodes will cover #FMF, Coloured identity, white supremacy, nature in city spaces, and gentrification.
Outside of the ones featured in your series, what are some of your favourite creative destinations? Auckland, New Zealand has some Pacific Islander and Maori artists doing some really dope work, which you’ll see in a future season of the show. One of my favorites is Pati Solomon Tyrell, whose work focuses on queerness and Pasifika identity.
What are some of your most memorable “off the beaten track” places that have stayed with you throughout your travels? In Cape Town, my friends took me on the Skeleton Gorge hike that ended with a swim in the dam on top. I am not a seasoned hiker, and I thought I was going to die the whole time — so I felt levels of bliss when we finally made it to the top and there was this surreal mountaintop beach with cool, red water to swim in. It was one of the best days of my life.
Outside of SA, I spent some time on a really tiny island called Koh Sri Boya in Thailand. It’s lovely, but not as pretty as the famous Thai islands and it’s hard to get to, which means it doesn’t attract as many visitors. But over the course of 20 years, it has managed to become a second home for a bunch of foreigners who are extremely quirky.
What are your travel essentials? Earplugs, a hoodie, and my kindle.
Who is currently playing on your travel playlist? Awaken, My Love! by Childish Gambino and Anderson Paak's album Malibu. I also love podcasts like The Read, Another Round, and Sound Africa.
