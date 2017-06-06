Where do you come from originally and where you call home now? I was born on St. Thomas, USVI, a tiny island in the Caribbean. My family came to the States when I was small, and I grew up in Florida, where I currently live.

Where did the concept for the Where Art Thou web series come from? Why did you decide on a show that intersects art and travel? In 2014, I quit my job and decided to travel with the money I had saved. Before I left, I had the idea that a travel show about art would be cool. I love art and I was traveling solo, which meant I spent a ton of time in art museums and galleries.

To my surprise, I learned more about the country from those visits than from tours or guidebooks. I saw just how good contemporary art is for learning about a country, and I started seriously thinking about a show that used art as a learning tool.

Can you tell us more about each episode, specifically the artists and what spaces you explored with them? Our first episode featured the dynamic Buhlebezwe Siwani, and talked about the co-existence of tradition and contemporary life.