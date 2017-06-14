Mudge puts a contemporary spin (and sometimes a wry sense of humor) on his ancient craft using only solid woods and traditional cabinet-making techniques for outdoor and indoor furniture. Recognisable pieces include his bow-fronted ‘Queen Anne’ chest of draws, ‘Pick Up Sticks’ shelving, and the brass-topped Harris dining table with its beautiful, flush rounded corners.
His latest addition is ‘Chair No.2’, a Japanese-inspired hoop-back elbow chair. Light-weight yet sturdy, it is incredibly comfortable with all the right curves and notches in just the right places, revealing James’s observance of and obsession with every detail.
39 Hope Street, Gardens, Cape Town
jamesmudge.com
+27(0)794481683