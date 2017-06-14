When you’re working with precious timbers, there is no room for error. But in the case of James Mudge, furniture designer and manufacturer, this level of perfection extends beyond the Hope Street factory floor.

Mudge’s expansive new gallery next door — an old community hall of sorts — has been given a new lease on life without losing the charm of this grand old utilitarian space. Finished in crisp white, the gallery is fittingly detailed with sensible dado and picture rails and the perfect amount of light filters through the impeccably clean period fenestration to highlight the finely crafted works inside.

His sister Rosie Mudge is in charge and also curates the shows. Creative talent runs in the family — his older sister ceramicist Lucinda Mudge recently sold out at Everard Read in London — and the opening group show includes two huge glittering works by Rosie (represented by Smith Studio). There are also arresting digital architectural renderings by artist Alexis Christodoulou and intriguing 3D-printed house plant installations by Matty Roodt.