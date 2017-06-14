Titled Stellar, the opening show in Southern Guild’s new Cape Town space will exhibit works by 23 of the continent’s design heroes.

Designers exhibiting their work include Andile Dyalvane, Dokter and Misses, Gregor Jenkin, Porky Hefer, Cheick Diallo and Hamed Ouattara.

“Stellar represents the highest echelon of collectible design from this

country - something we have been building since we founded Southern Guild,” explains gallery co-founder Trevyn McGowan. “It’s a very important show for us and our designers. It’s a culmination of the work we’ve been doing for nearly a decade with the leading design voices in the country.

Since establishing Southern Guild in 2008, Trevyn and husband and business partner Julian McGowan have established a unique platform for collectible, limited edition African design. They have taken the Southern Guild collection to international fairs such as Design Miami, Design Days Dubai and Collective in New York.