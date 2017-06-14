There’s little known about the textile brand that’s been popping up at design shows of late, apart from the fact that their carefully crafted décor products are turning heads. But why? And what’s behind the finished pieces?

Started by friends Nawal Merabet and Hourria Sammari, Tisserand Dakar (translated to: the weavers of Dakar) focuses on hand weaving traditional West African fabrics, using techniques that have been preserved for generations. Moreover, the Dakar based brand is about sustaining the livelihoods of the locals who dedicate their time to these threatened crafts, directly impacting their lives and continuing the preservation of these crafts for the future.

With backgrounds in international development, finance and management, as well as a wealth of travel under their belts, Nawal and Hourria, who reunited living in Dakar, felt they had something to offer to the local craftsmen of Dakar, as well as to the design-loving international market, where authentic, woven crafts are an increasing rarity.