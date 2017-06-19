What’s the last thing you watched on TV and why did you choose to watch it? Ru Paul’s Drag Race. It makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside to see those kweens assert themselves.

What was the last gift you gave someone? Time.

What do you think about when you’re alone in your car? I don’t have a car, it just does not make sense for me to have one if I am never around.

You’re a new addition to the paint box. What colour would you be and why? Red. I LOVE the connotations, it is such a rich colour, so many possibilities.

How do you handle criticism? I read, re-read and listen, seek another opinion and then I chill because people will write whatever they want to write even if you give them a lot of information. Criticism is so subjective, besides the world is full of haters as it is. I like criticism, it motivates me.

What is the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning? Pull the duvet over my head and try to go back to sleep again after looking to see if the other human next to me has switched on the geyser.

Tell me about a time you did the right thing and no one saw you do it. This happens so often when you are an unrepresented artist, I cannot remember when I didn’t do the right thing. We all have some form of an altruistic characteristic.

What do you worry about, and why? EVERYTHING because I exist. Existing is so hard when you are an adult Sangoma, you have a whole invisible entourage with you that keep speaking, so sometimes you can appear to be somewhat schizophrenic.