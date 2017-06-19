Does our exchange rate play a favourable role or is it about great design and quality craft? Of course. The brands will have to start to understand how a wholesale price is working to be really attractive to the retailers but this is also why I am doing all this. I really want to help all the makers in these processes. They will have to learn how the European market is working, and how export is working.

What response have you had to the exhibition so far? It’s such a great success. I’m blessed and extremely happy. And this is just the beginning. We are planning on doing this in different cities of Europe and the world each year.

Do you think some retail buyers will be joining the consumers at the exhibition? Yes, this is part of my job.

Is there one category in particular that appeals: Jewellery, ceramics, homeware? I am a huge fan of ceramics. but I’ve done 100% of the curation, so I am not going to lie; everything you will find there is what I love and what I am believing in.

Why is craft enjoying such a revival in general? Because we all need to come to basics sometimes: This feeling of unique pieces thanks to small productions and small quantities. And you know at the end imperfections are so much more interesting than perfections.

Some say Craft is the new luxury. Would you agree? For me luxury is mobility. With what I am doing with this exhibition, I am helping these brands to go and be everywhere. So yes, part of luxury is having a product coming from the other side of the world.

Who, globally, do you think is doing handmade craft particularly well? The African continent has a lot to offer - South Africa especially, of course. I’ve also lived in India for a while and India is an amazing source of craft and creativity too. South America is also amazing but so difficult to work with.

Can you identify some designers, South African and from other countries, who are making their mark in the craft world? RialHeim and Vorster & Braye for the ceramics , Ninevites & Fabrica for the rugs, Ashanti & Mia Melange for the baskets and homeware. Laduma for the fashion. Pichulik for the jewellery. More and more are coming in my mind but you should simply come to the store to discover everything.