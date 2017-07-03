A temporary Pavilion emerges on the grounds of the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, London come summer time every year.

Open for the duration of the summer, the Serpentine Pavilion sees hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, and is a highlight on the cultural calendar of locals and foreign visitors to London. The architect chosen by the Serpentine Gallery to create his or her design is done so on the basis that they have never before created a built structure in England. The aim, says the Serpentine, is to choose architects who consistently extend the boundaries of contemporary architectural practice and to introduce these practitioners to a wider audience.

With names like Zaha Hadid (the Pavilion’s inaugural architect), Bjarke Ingels and Frank Gehry on the list of past designers, the invitation is one of the greatest an architect could hope to receive and results in landmark temporary structures. Averaging roughly 250 000 visitors each year, the Pavilion must be designed to be used as a café during the day and a space for learning, debate and entertainment at night, becoming a focus for a variety of public arts programmes, talks and workshops.

This year it is the turn of Diébédo Francis Kéré, a Berlin-based, Burkina Faso-born architect whose work emphasis is on social and ecological engagement and aims to create a sense of community. Kéré is the first African architect to be selected to design the Serpentine Pavilion in its 17 year existence.