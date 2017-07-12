It was the complicated German artist and educator Joseph Beuys who famously said, “Everyone is an artist.” And it is consistently debated in the art world whether, with proper mentorship, even the ugliest duckling can become a swan.

This is the basis of the special project Fresh Produce, presented by RMB Talent Unlocked at this year’s Turbine Art Fair. To put the theory to the test curator Rolihlahla Mhlanga of Eyethu Gallery has gathered together 15 emerging artists for whom the stakes are high. They have spent the past six months in a career development programme supported by the Visual Arts Network of South Africa (Vansa) and the Assemblage art collective.

Programme coordinator Fleur de Bondt speaks of new artists being educated to, “assert themselves in the industry by being made aware of the interdisciplinary nature of the arts sector, and introduce them to new overtures.”

So it will be a kind of visual art Idols in a showdown at this year’s Turbine Art Fair. The winner will be the one who sells the most, and networks the best.

For Mhlanga, an artist with the necessary aptitude for a successful career is Mmabatho Grace Mokalapa. A 2015 Wits graduate with a BA degree in Fine Arts, Mokalapa is recipient of an Assemblage Studio Bursary from the African Arts Trust and is currently based there as assistant administrator.

Mhlanga says of Mokalapa’s body of work titled Night of Sense, “it appealed to me since it is a series of images of constructed environments. These environments are suggestive of an otherworldly space, separate from the familiar. It is mysterious and yet its uncanny appearance suggests a space that operates within laws of nature and a physics of a different kind. It evokes a shifting relationship between body, mind and space.”

In her own words, the artist says of her constructed worlds, “The process of my work is experimental and often moves between mediums to convey and evoke experiences with altered spaces. The physical, psychological and perceptual experience of my work is crucial to its success.” Ultimately Mokalapa wants us to achieve a “different understanding of the universe.”