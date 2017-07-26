In place of bullets in Jae Jarrell’s wearable sculpture “Revolutionary Suit”, the bandolier slung across the grey tweed dress holds artists’ crayons. The work was created in 1968, at a time when African-American artists were debating the role of art amid violent resistance to political change, as the civil rights movement had given way to Black Power. The suit, later pictured on Angela Davis in Wadsworth Jarrell’s 1972 portrait of the jailed activist, suggests faith in art’s power to liberate.

Yet while artists were moved to respond to the times, for some the role of revolutionary could be a straitjacket. Along with debates about “black art” and a “black aesthetic” - as though there could be only one - came a quest for artistic as well as political freedom.

Tate Modern’s Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, co-curated by Mark Godfrey and Zoe Whitley, brings together some 150 works by more than 60 mainly African-American artists working in the United States from 1963 to 1983. The exhibition reveals a prodigious range of artistic expression, from Faith Ringgold’s figurative Super Realism and Dana C Chandler’s Black Expressionism to Roy DeCarava’s new aesthetic in photography and the “Kool-Aid” palette of AfriCOBRA, the Chicago group to which the Jarrells belonged - whose political messages were lettered in glowing acrylic of cherry, lime-green and mauve.