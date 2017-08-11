Begun by Ashley Knight, a Durban based online business strategist and coach, as a Facebook community for creative businesswomen two years ago, Hello Boss Creative also hosts quarterly members meetings. “None of that fake ‘I'm perfect’ BS here,” says Ashley, who adds that she has been intentional in making sure she keeps it real and a place where community outweighs competition.
The Ashley Knight Company offers online resources for creative entrepreneurs, bloggers and small business owners, assisting them with the tools needed to grow their businesses. On her learnings as a female creative in the working world, Ashley says: “focus on your own patch, what people are doing in their business is their business! And choose wisely who you surround yourself with.”
Once part of the community you get access to her free and paid online courses on topics like branding and social media, productivity, systems and the how-to’s of online marketing. “I want the community to be a space where women no longer feel like they need to figure out this whole entrepreneur thing alone,” she concludes.