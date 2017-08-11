BLOOM

“Like most of my endeavours Bloom was inspired by the resolve to create the things I wish existed,” says Nandi Dlepu a creative entrepreneur of note who, together with Farai Simoyi, co-founded the female conversation platform just over a year ago. In attempting to inspire and empower creative women, Bloom offers workshops, events and a monthly meetup called Women in Bloom, which profiles creative women doing amazing work… women who are in bloom.

“Imagine being in a room with someone who is doing what you would like to be doing next year, or is where you would like to be in three to ten years’ time,” says Nandi. Of the powerful women who have been profiled through Women in Bloom, she cites the Mail & Guardian’s Millisuthando Bongela, Pichulik’s Katherine Pichulick and Helen and Gugu Nkabinde of Gugu Intimates.

Follow them on Instagram and on Nandi’s website for news of upcoming gatherings.