Young design graduate Nkuli Mlangeni of The Ninevites and her range of karakul and mohair rugs is causing quite a stir. The bold Ndebele inspired motifs and punchy palettes present in the bespoke rug collection are the result of her exploration of the heritage of weaving both here and abroad. While looking back, Nkuli’s rugs have a firm foot in the here and now. It’s no surprise that her Sankara rug won this year’s Most Beautiful Object in South Africa at Design Indaba.
For its unexpected use of Caesarstone, Weylandts Spaces’ Anna and Chris created the clean and contemporary Luna Drinks Cabinet as part of the all new Caesarstone Concepts bespoke furniture collection. Using Caesarstone’s Rugged Concrete quartz for the cabinet doors together with brass and steel, the results are unexpected, daring and sexy.