Handre de la Rey of Studio 20 Eight’s CS Project sunglasses challenge expectation with their stylish cement frames, inspired by the work of architect Tadao Ando. The challenge of designing in cement was taken on for PPC’s Imaginarium, and ultimately won Handre the finalist award for the Industrial Design category.

Tracking the environmental impact of a chair from seed to completion, AHEC’S Seed to Seat project challenges seven leading local designers to make a chair using a sustainable hardwood. Of particular interest is Laurie Wiid van Heerden’s Senufo inspired Meraki Daybed, which teams cork and American soft maple, as well as James Mudge’s Hardwood Chair with its honest jointing and minimalist lines.