The Pop Up Shop offers Tshwane-based art lovers the opportunity to purchase from the extensive selection of fine art prints made in the acclaimed Mpumulanga-based studio. The Artists' Press is highly regarded for its work with both local and international artists who are invited to collaborate in the studio with Master Printer, Mark Attwood.

In preparation for the event, Pretoria-based artists, André Naudé and Eugenie Marais, will be visiting the studio in White River to make a series of new monoprints which will be available for the first time at the Pop Up Shop.

With a particular focus on lithographs , monoprints and letterpress, the September Pop Up will showcase the full range of The Artists’ Press printmaking techniques through the work of more than 30 artists including Anton Kannemeyer, Sam Nhlengethwa, Judith Mason, Willem Boshoff , Walter Oltmann, Johann Louw and Sibonelo Chiliza.

The Pop Up will also showcase new prints from Claudette Schreuders, Conrad Botes, Karin Daymond, Colbert Mashile and Diane Victor. Prices for these highly collectable fine art prints range between R2 500 and R19 500.

“Art can be both a rarified and commonplace commodity. Where art is created above and beyond the limitations of the moment, such art needs the exclusivity of the mind and the patron to survive, but art is and should also be a staple for the public at large, from plumber to professor,” comments Pluto Panoussis, Dean of Academics: The Open Window.

“Initiatives like the limited edition print Pop Up Shop endeavour to reach out to all, as an invitation to enjoy, and indeed own, affordable artworks by celebrated South African artists. Open Window is proud to be host to this event of limited edition prints from the revered Artists’ Press collection.”

The Artists' Press Limited Edition Print Pop Up Shop at Open Window follows on from the event’s hugely popular debut in Johannesburg in 2014 and two subsequent editions in 2015 and 2016 .

Taking place in auditorium overlooking the courtyards at Open Window, the Pop Up will also host several of the artists, and Master Printer Mark Attwood will be on hand to discuss the work on sale.

As with all Artists’ Press Limited Edition Print Pop Up Shops, great coffee, artisinal food and drink trucks will provide refreshments for those attending - and there will be live music by The Runaway Train Cult. In this family-friendly space, children can also take part in free supervised printmaking activities. Plenty of on-site parking provies easy access to the event. Stuart Trent from Cameo Framers will be on hand to take care of any framing requirements that you may have.

This short-term shop packed with long-term goods is not to be missed for both new buyers and those wanting to add to their collections.

Fine Art Prints by:

Hanneke Benadé, Georgina Berens, Kim Berman, Coexae Bob, Willem Boshoff, Conrad Botes, Sara Cao, Sibonelo Chiliza, Karin Daymond, Erika Hibbert, Thami Jali, Anton Kannemeyer, Thama Kase, Espoir Kennedy, David Koloane, Moleleki Frank Ledimo, Johann Louw, Dumisani Mabaso, Ditiro Makwena, Eugenie Marais, Colbert Mashile, Judith Mason, Kagiso Patrick Mautloa, Nandipha Mntambo, John Moore, Tommy Motswai, Sam Nhlengethwa,Tony Nkotsi, André Naudé, Walter Oltmann, Fiona Pole, Joachim Schonfeldt, Claudette Schreuders, Helen Mmakgabo Sebidi, Penny Siopis, Kathryn Smith, Paul Stopforth, Jan Tcega, Kg’akg’am Tshabu, Xaga Tcuixgao, Strijdom van der Merwe, Diane Victor, Xgaoc’o X’are.

The Artists’ Press Limited Edition Print Pop Up Shop

Saturday 2nd September

9am to 4pm

Open Window Campus

John Vorster Drive, Southdowns, Irene

Contact:

Ann Roberts

082 783 0437

ann@manyhats.co.za