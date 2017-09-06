The fair, which has helped expand the local market and develop new audiences, has grown significantly and now includes more than 60 exhibitions and gallery representation from the US and countries across Africa and Europe, including galleries from Lagos, Harare, Luanda and Addis Ababa.

Lagos, which has at least five galleries of an international standard and the Art X Fair, is a contemporary African art city on the rise. The prestigious FNB Art Prize for 2017 was awarded to Nigerian artist Peju Alatise, represented by the Red Door Gallery in Lagos. "Alatise dissects the economic, societal and cultural issues prevalent in the country, such as financial empowerment, social justice and equality, empowerment of women and expresses these issues through her art," says Red Door co-founder Boa Asiru.

Mariane Ibrahim-Lenhardt, the Somalian-born founder of the Mariane Ibrahim gallery in Seattle, highlights the work of African artists including South African Thenjiwe Niki Nkosi.

Despite Zimbabwe having no commercial gallery system as well as a tiny collector base and a need to import quality art materials, First Floor Gallery in Harare — a not-for-profit trust and artist-led initiative — is attending for the fourth consecutive year. The showcase includes talented artist Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude.

"Apart from building up the gallery system and the local market, there is also need to build up tertiary education programmes in fine arts to international standard so that artists don’t need to leave to further their studies and so that arts management can become a career option," says First Floor Gallery director Valerie Kabov.