The winners in this year’s BASA awards provide inspiring and compelling insights into the role that the arts play in connecting people and enabling transformation – and the different ways that business can support this.

Standard Bank, SASOL, Rand Merchant Bank and M-Net were among the large corporate funders honoured for their support of the arts. But similarly, a Pretoria-based architectural practice and a taxi foundation showed that it’s not only big business that can make a difference.

“The Awards this year demonstrate great partnerships and the power of ongoing sustainability,” commented Michelle Constant, CEO of BASA and Wanted magazine columnist.

“Once again it highlights the absolute need to ensure that the arts remain integral to our society – growing cultural capital and social engagement.”

Three Special Awards selected by the BASA board of directors were made for the remarkable contributions by individuals, businesses, and organisations to the sustainability of South Africa’s arts.

The awards event was inspired by this year’s theme, Disruption, with performances by Buskaid, Moving Into Dance Mophatong, the Field Band Foundation, Olifantland and Vuyani Dance Company – all arts organisations which have benefitted from the positive impact of business has had on art through collaboration.

Five illustrators - Karabo Poppy Moletsane, Imile Wepener, Ndumiso Nyoni, Johan de Lange and Ben Grib - were commissioned to visually narrate some of BASA’s most significant milestones and each of the 20th BASA Awards trophies, which were given to the deserving recipients tonight, features one of these beautiful illustrations.