Newman’s frank explanation for the image also cuts like a knife: she is expected to laugh – it’s a joke after all, right? "This image spoke to me of the objectification and commodification of women. A thing to buy. A thing to f**k. A thing to throw away."
Her catalogue notes read: "I was extremely disturbed … because of how it looked, like she was being thrown out of the window. So stark and crude, her dismembered legs all skew … so dishonouring."
There are more conceptual images too, such as Durban-born photographer Saaiqa’s A Collared Woman: Self-portrait. In this black-and-white collage, the woman’s body is dangling, bound and semi-naked, head clad in glistening beads. But it is not meant to be read as vulnerable; more as an owning of "my hypersexuality and gender identity".
Saaiqa uses masquerade to "exercise power over the male gaze" — but she cannot control how the image will be seen. "Womxn are the ultimate threat to male supremacy, and simultaneously, patriarchy’s favourite oppressed object rendered helpless," she writes.
There are old favourites on the show: Babalwa and Claire, from Jodi Bieber’s series Real Beauty, fantastically proud in their underwear.
Tracey Derrick shows two special images: her self-portrait following recovery from breast cancer and the revealing image of 21-year-old Evelyn, in prison for murder.