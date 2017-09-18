“Standing at the opening of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa is somewhat surreal. It has been a long and challenging journey, but we are delighted that we have been able to create a platform of such scale and influence for Africa,” said Mark Coetzee, executive director of the Zeitz Mocaa.

The museum has 9500 square metres of custom designed space, spread over nine floors, carved out of the monumental structure of the historic grain silo complex. The galleries and the cathedral-like atrium space at the centre of Zeitz Mocaa were carved from the silos’ dense cellular struture of 42 tubes that pack the building.

The development includes 6000 square metres of exhibition space in

100 galleries, a rooftop sculpture garden, state of the art storage and conservation areas, a bookshop, a restaurant and bar, and various reading rooms. The museum will also house a Costume Institute and Centres for Photography, Curatorial Excellence, the Moving Image, Performative Practice and Art Education.

The museum officially opens to the public on 22nd September with tickets to the grand opening available on Webtickets.