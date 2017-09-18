The Zeitz Mocaa museum opens ot the public this Friday 22nd September.

The amibitious project to reimagine the V&A Waterfront’s historic grain silo was given to British architect Thomas Heatherwick’s London-based practice, Heatherwick Studio.

More than four years in the making, the iconic building preserves the historic architectural legacy of what was once the tallest building in South Africa.

The cultural landmark is aimed at contributing to a stronger and wider appreciation of Africa’s cultural heritage. The museum’s founding art collection, the Zeitz Collection, is on long term loan from collector and philanthropist Jochen Zeitz and forms the basis of the extensive art on display at the newly opened museum.

A state of the art collection

Wondering why it’s called Zeitz Mocaa? Meet the man behind Africa’s largest museum of contemporary art, opening in Cape Town this month
Voices
3 days ago

“Standing at the opening of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa is somewhat surreal. It has been a long and challenging journey, but we are delighted that we have been able to create a platform of such scale and influence for Africa,” said Mark Coetzee, executive director of the Zeitz Mocaa.

The museum has 9500 square metres of custom designed space, spread over nine floors, carved out of the monumental structure of the historic grain silo complex. The galleries and the cathedral-like atrium space at the centre of Zeitz Mocaa were carved from the silos’ dense cellular struture of 42 tubes that pack the building.

The development includes 6000 square metres of exhibition space in

100 galleries, a rooftop sculpture garden, state of the art storage and conservation areas, a bookshop, a restaurant and bar, and various reading rooms. The museum will also house a Costume Institute and Centres for Photography, Curatorial Excellence, the Moving Image, Performative Practice and Art Education.

The museum officially opens to the public on 22nd September with tickets to the grand opening available on Webtickets.

Historical shows give context for Zeitz Museum opening

The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art (Mocaa) hasn’t opened its doors to the public yet, but we already know via previews of the opening ...
Art & Design
5 days ago

Photographer Roger Ballen donates his entire body of work to Zeitz MOCAA

Influential photographer Roger Ballen has announced a major donation of his entire body of work to the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz ...
Art & Design
7 months ago

Jochen Zeitz sets his sights on representing Africa's diverse creativity

The new Zeitz MOCAA costume institute will celebrate work from Africa and the diaspora
Art & Design
11 months ago
© Wanted 2016 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.