There is a certain brutish charm about the GT-R. Yes, it may lack the social grace that similarly-priced cars have, but it is honest and does what it’s made for with surgical finesse.

All this being said, Godzilla is a supercar anyone can drive. It’s not a skinny car but visibility is comforting and you can trundle about town with relative ease. That is until you take the training wheels off in which case you better have your wits about you.

Every facet of engineering and design in this car has a singular purpose in mind: an intuitive and all-consuming driving experience. The interior of the 2017 GT-R is a quantum leap from previous years but still not the best in the business and the sat nav is prehistoric. The GT-R is not for someone who wants to be cosseted in luxury but a car for the enthusiast, for someone who’s less affected by status and brand and more a lover of pure driving.

This car perfectly encapsulates the difference in thought, style, form and function that separates Japan from the rest of the automotive world. As Nissan's chief creative officer Shiro Nakamura explains: “Symmetry is a western concept, the Japanese are more comfortable with imbalance.”