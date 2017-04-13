The Emirates experience is far superior to most airlines, but Lufthansa offers more comfortable, fully reclining, air-pocketed, adjustable seats in business class, and its menu has heartwarming, nostalgic elements. If they both use the same aircraft, why does one end up with my preferred seating arrangement? It all boils down to the selections they make from the endless options, which capture their brand vision for your best experience.

The same can be said about today’s motor industry, about which I think it’s safe to say that all cars within their categories are created pretty equal. Case in point: when it comes to Japanese cars, their famed quality and reliability is a given, so what sets them apart is exceptional design and the edge they have with economies of scale. Design rules, and the Asian designers, particularly those from South Korea, are hot property, being snapped up by both US and European manufacturers.

The new generation from Toyota will also share platforms and parts, thus shifting the focus to imaginative exterior and interior design and more luxury at very competitive prices. The C-HR is constructed on the company’s TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform developed under chief engineer Hiroyuki Kobo in Japan, which is also featured on the new Prius. With its high-rigidity and low centre of gravity, you’re guaranteed a more dynamic, engaging drive with balanced handling.