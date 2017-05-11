Then there is the power of the dark side, courtesy of some tweaks to the 6.6l V12. The Wraith version gets an extra 70Nm of torque, while the Ghost Black Badge gets an extra 30kW and the torque has been raised to 840Nm.
We donned our best evil villain gear and went to experience the new models. Not in some upmarket part of town though; instead we headed to the Kyalami race track. A race track? In a Rolls? Yes, because the engineers promised that the darker side of the new models also means they are more dynamic. That is perhaps pushing it a bit — after all, a Rolls is rather heavy and not inherently designed to be flung through a tight right hander at the bottom of the Mineshaft, but it performed remarkably well, without being pushed anywhere near to the limits of its abilities.
The Black Badge models are not about charging around a race track though. They are about entering a new realm, a realm where Rolls-Royce has not really existed before. They are about being more modern, darker, more risky. They are about the perception that they are more thrilling.
So perhaps it is apt to end with some of the most famous lyrics of all time, by none other than Michael Jackson. “For no mere mortal can resist, the evil of the thriller.” Would you ever have thought that you would see those lyrics being applied to a Rolls?