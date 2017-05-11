All is quiet. The city is in darkness.

A creature emerges from beneath yesterday’s newspaper and scurries across the street to disappear into a dark alley. A stranger leans against the wall, using his collar to hide his face from the light cast by the half moon. Who is he? What is he doing there?

Casting your eyes downwards, you quietly cross the street. It has been a long day and you don’t want a confrontation. Safely on the other side, you hear a car approaching. Is it the law? You see the silhouette of an elegant lady. She cuts through the shadows of the night. Her name is Eleanor. You have heard mention of her before, heard rumours of her dark side. For years she has been seen as a bright symbol of success, of wealth, of prosperity.

But now she lives on the edge...