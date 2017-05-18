"We’ve built this car to sit alongside any classic or modern collector’s garage and I can see this being a fantastic city car, too," he says.
While the company has not confirmed how many units it hopes to make, each one will have the option of being totally bespoke, with customers able to select paint options including contrasting roof colours and decals. The interior trim can be personalised and there are a number of accessories such as wheel choices and others.
Package choices
Alternatively two package choices are available in the form of Cafe Racer and Monte Carlo. While the first appeals to the modern retro trend in look and feel, the latter slightly emulates the classic Monte Carlo-winning Mini of Paddy Hopkirk. We say slightly because with all that modern paint and interior it is a far cry from the one in which Hopkirk charged around the famous rally stages.
There are apparently no plans for a distributor for the car in SA, but that has never stopped anyone before. No doubt there will be wealthy collectors, or other serious Mini fanatics willing to sell organs to get their hands on one.
I’m off to see the estate agent, but don’t tell the wife.