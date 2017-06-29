Aside from obvious rivalry that exists between the trio you see before you, there is a historical link between their nationalities. It is a macabre one however. Remember those chapters on World War 2 in your high school history textbooks?

Germany and Italy (Japan too); were the Axis Powers with their so-called Pact of Steel – opposed by the Allied Powers – who rightfully sought to quell their aggression. We all know how it ended. But the old concordat lends itself nicely to what this feature is about. Do not think of this as a shootout per se, but rather, a friendly exchanging of ideas between radicals from Mercedes-AMG, BMW Motorsport and the division of Alfa Romeo responsible for the hot variants.

Traditionally, our comparison features yield conclusive winners and losers. We had intended to do the same here. Then misfortune struck. The press demonstrator of the Italian car had been damaged a day before the original shoot (not by us) which meant scurrying to find an alternative. We did. But strict provisos ruled out lap times and other (possibly destructive) exploits.

No matter. We would still glean enough from a spirited driving session on secluded country roads. And besides; the track-based collation has already been done to death by titles abroad, where the anticipated Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde has been available for months already. A Top Gun-esque picture juxtaposition would not hurt either, we thought.