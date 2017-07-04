When I tell people I’m a motoring journalist, they always want to know what my favourite car is. And my answer is always the same: damn, that’s a tough one. I’ve probably driven more than a thousand cars, and there have been many, many great ones. Yet one that has always stood out is the Porsche 911.

Yes, I know, this sounds like a contemporary motoring journalist cliché. In a world filled with Magnus Walkers and Singers and Workshop 5001s, it’s easy to be swept up and made all giddy by the great 911 hype. This German sportscar has become the epitome of automotive hipsterism. It’s right up there with beards and plaid and single-speed, steel-frame bicycles, not to mention pulled-pork sandwiches. Almost overnight, the 911 became the darling of the fashionably uncool. Like a bottle of artisanal beer, it suddenly morphed into the ultimate alternative lifestyle accessory.

So it’s easy to board the gravy train and loudly proclaim your undying love. However, and perhaps you might have already picked up on this, I have been a fan since before I could write. When I was a kid I had an old ice-cream tub full of Matchbox models: a mobile garage that harboured all sorts of interesting colours and shapes and angles. The one I liked the most had these big, bloated wheel arches and a huge wing protruding from the space below its rear windscreen. I asked my mom what it was and whether it existed in real life. She told me that it did and that it was called a Porsche.