Normally, a car company would not expect to sell high numbers of a model that is in its eighth year of production and about to be replaced. After all, in those eight years a number of competitors are likely to have outclassed it. However, in 2016 the Volvo XC60 was Europe’s top-selling premium medium SUV and the company sold an impressive 161 000 worldwide in the same year. It was anything but outclassed.

Take a look around and you probably won’t be surprised at the numbers. You see them in school and office car parks, outside shopping centres and, actually, almost everywhere. The XC60 has been so popular here and worldwide that it is Volvo’s top-selling model.

So making a new one is a rather big deal. We drove it in Barcelona but sadly SA will have to wait quite a while longer as it will only arrive here in the second quarter of 2018. When it does, it will be the first of the new 60-series models but there are some clear family resemblances to other models.