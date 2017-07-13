If there is one aspect of transport that seems to fit electrification more than any other, it’s scooters.

In cities around the world thousands of commuters travel every day on a scooter, often travelling short distances to get to work or to conduct their work. Globally, there is a massive scooter industry.

Electrification in the two-wheeled market has not been as big as you might expect. There are players such as Zero, BMW and a number of Chinese manufacturers but despite the obvious fit, the industry and consumers have been slower to take to electric bikes than one might have expected.

This does not mean the industry is not planning for a day when electric bikes and scooters will be the big thing though. In 2016, we were in Los Angeles when BMW Motorrad revealed its Vision Next 100 bike concept, a proper motorbike packed with technology, including the rather unnatural ability to remain upright by itself.

Now the company has shown its vision for the scooter market by revealing its Concept Link at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy recently.