Connectivity of the future also means a connection between the bike, the rider and their gear. The concept was revealed along with a chap wearing a connected jacket. By swiping his hand down the arm of the jacket, he was able to open the storage compartment in the side of the scooter.
Storage is a big thing with the concept, because going electric means there is no need for a traditional combustion engine and this allows designers to package things very differently.
It "is not based on today’s concepts, but meets the basic functionality needs, technical architecture and the digital reality of today’s users", says Alexander Buckan, head of vehicle design at BMW Motorrad.
Distinctive design
"The technical realities of electric drive — such as the flat energy packs in the underfloor and the compact drive on the rear wheel — allowed us to create a distinctive design which shapes a new segment. The resulting expressive power of the vehicle is new for BMW Motorrad and breaks with all conventional viewing patterns."
The design is definitely unconventional, particularly when it comes to that plastic seat, which you have to hope will be replaced by something you can actually sit on if the scooter makes it to production.