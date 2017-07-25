Welcome to Lamborghini’s latest bull, the Huracan Performante, which should be seen on South African roads sometime in 2018.

While the searing performance of the model is one of its headline features, there is no denying the visual drama that typifies a Lamborghini’s design. Sharp, jutting valances, roof-high rear-deck spoilers, and colour palettes that are anything but discreet — but then again, what would a Lambo be without a flamboyant exterior hue. The Huracan is the life of the party, swinging from chandeliers and screaming from the rafters, so if travelling incognito is more your thing, then our advice is to steer clear of the Lamborghini.

However, under the shiny veneer and theatrics, the Huracan Performante is a thoroughbred, well-sorted driving machine that flatters not only the novice driver, but also the more experienced. It clings to tarmac like wool to Velcro, transmitting a granular, almost organic feel of what the front wheels are doing to the driver’s fingertips.

Standing on the sidelines, I have always imagined Lambos to be full of nothing but vanity — empty barrels that made the loudest noise. However, having now personally sampled one of Sant’ Agata’s raging bulls, my preconceptions have been floored.