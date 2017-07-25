I clasp the alcantara-clad wheel a bit tighter, the V10 engine nestled just behind my head making a rather pleasing chitter-chatter. I am the maestro of an orchestra, my right foot pushing down on the throttle; the road ahead devoid of trucks and slow-moving Italian hatch-backs. My co-driver is a Bavarian expat who, much like this scribe, relishes a powerful supercar. The road ahead is barren, and I can see for a kilometre or so ahead. I pull the left shift paddle to dig deeper into the cogs of the seven-speed transmission, and I find third. The digital rev needle on the instrument cluster instantaneously moves into the higher echelons of the rev range, as I push down on the loud pedal with the utmost disdain.

The 5.2l V10 engine clears its throat and belches out a symphony that is good enough to feature on iTunes. It starts off as a melodic, slightly raucous tune, and builds up to a crescendo that will have the hairs on your neck standing on end. Nothing compares to a purposefully tuned, atmospheric engine that revs to the heavens (8,500r/min in this instance) to get your adrenaline pumping.

Welcome to Lamborghini’s latest bull, the Huracan Performante, which should be seen on South African roads sometime in 2018.

While the searing performance of the model is one of its headline features, there is no denying the visual drama that typifies a Lamborghini’s design. Sharp, jutting valances, roof-high rear-deck spoilers, and colour palettes that are anything but discreet — but then again, what would a Lambo be without a flamboyant exterior hue. The Huracan is the life of the party, swinging from chandeliers and screaming from the rafters, so if travelling incognito is more your thing, then our advice is to steer clear of the Lamborghini.

However, under the shiny veneer and theatrics, the Huracan Performante is a thoroughbred, well-sorted driving machine that flatters not only the novice driver, but also the more experienced. It clings to tarmac like wool to Velcro, transmitting a granular, almost organic feel of what the front wheels are doing to the driver’s fingertips.

Standing on the sidelines, I have always imagined Lambos to be full of nothing but vanity — empty barrels that made the loudest noise. However, having now personally sampled one of Sant’ Agata’s raging bulls, my preconceptions have been floored.

FACT FILE: 

POWER 470KW
TORQUE 600NM
ACCELERATIONS 2.9 SECS TO 100KM/H
CONSUMPTION 10.3 L/100KM
CO2 EMISSIONS 314G/KM
PRICE UPON REQUEST

