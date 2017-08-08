A decade ago, if you’d told me you were buying the Maserati Gran Turismo, I’d have patted you on the back, transfixed in awe of your passion, your appreciation of leather craftsmanship and the unique combination of elegance and menace the thing evoked.

Now, almost everything lining up against the Gran Turismo has two turbochargers and either straight six, V6 or V8 engines and they all muster more torque at idle than the Maserati manages atop the sharpish peak 4,750r/min into its 7,200r/min rev range.

Being not German is undoubtedly an attraction in a market where people still want to stand out without appearing to try hard to stand out. That’s perhaps why the Gran Turismo’s late-life facelift is just a plastic tickle, new headlights in the old shells and an aero adjustment. You’ll look closely to see the Alfieri-inspired grille, the sharper nose and the cleaner rear look.

The MC is a bit more aggressive looking, with an air intake in the middle of the carbon-fibre bonnet and two hot-air outlets backing it up, plus its splitter is deeper and its rear wing is higher and it now goes to 301km/h.

A better place to start looking might be the interior where art and craftsmanship meet. It’s a proper four-seater and you can fit adults in the rear seat for long trips without losing friends.

Maserati has pulled the 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit out of the Levante. The new screen alone steps up its usefulness in daily life, as does the addition of Maserati’s two-tier rotary infotainment scroller.

The sound system is now a stock Harman Kardon unit and sumptuous leather surrounds everything, including a new design around the new screen.