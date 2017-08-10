All of this leads one to wonder what the future is for the top executive sedan models, such as the Jag XJ and the BMW 7 Series. Could luxury SUVs take over there too?
Now, we know what you are thinking: what happened to all this talk of downsizing? In a way the SUV domination is coming about because of a kind of downsizing. Like our New York friends, many people in other parts of the world are realising that they do not need a car to do the daily commute, but they do need a car. Households that traditionally had two cars are downsizing to one, and that one is a SUV.
Not such an easy decision in South Africa where people rely more heavily on their car to get around, but one day, who knows? There is also another genre that has a question mark hanging over its future. That genre is as old as the car itself — the internal combustion engine. Yes, it will be many years, probably even decades, until petrol and diesel engines disappear altogether, but manufacturers are moving towards alternative powertrains.
Recently, Volvo announced that it will add electrification to all its new models
launched from 2019. This will take the form of either a 48v mild hybrid, which uses brake regeneration to provide additional power, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or a full battery-electric vehicle. It does mean that many of its models
will retain a petrol or diesel engine, but the other carmakers are all starting to jump on the electrified wagon too. It might be another 30 years until we can write a story about how alternative powertrains have killed off the traditional engine, but we have no doubt that the story will have to be written, eventually.