Whether you were alive when the song came out or not, everyone knows the famous lyric: “Video killed the radio star.” But did it? Today radio remains a popular medium, especially as we spend so much more time in our cars. What we listen to has changed significantly though. While we might listen to local radio from time to time, many people are ditching local radio stations and instead using connectivity to stream radio from around the world via the internet or digital radio. But they are still listening to radio.

When it comes to motoring, there is no doubt that the industry is going through a radical change, but will the car as we know it be killed off? Chatting with some New Yorkers recently, it was clear that they have no intention of owning a car, but they do still need a car to get around, be it a famous New York cab, an Uber, or one of the multitude of car-sharing schemes available in the city. Apart from the subway, walking, or cycling, most of their other options require something with four wheels and some form of internal propulsion technology.

So the car is a long way from its grave, but there is a predator in the market and it is successfully preying on other species. That predator is the sports utility vehicle (SUV), and its biggest prey is the medium sedan. In 2016, SUV sales in Europe rocketed a massive 21.4%. They accounted for 25.7% of the market, compared to the D-segment sedan at 8.8%. The Nissan Qashqai was the top-selling SUV crossover, far eclipsing the best-selling D-segment sedan, theVolkswagen Passat.