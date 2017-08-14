When it comes to exterior design Audi has opted for a sportier and yet refined look. The appearance helps it to look trimmer than its predecessor, in spite of it being bigger. SUVs are not synonymous with aerodynamic efficiency, but the new Q5’s aerodynamics are claimed by Audi to be class leading with a cd figure of 0.30.

I was especially impressed by the acoustics of the car; it is quiet inside with not much noise entering the cabin. Even tyre noise was minimal. The car has an acoustics windscreen that cuts down noise levels and comes as an option for all windows as well.

Tech includes lights that are either LED or high-resolution Matrix LED lights with dynamic indicators. There is the option of the Virtual Cockpit, which is quite futuristic and forward thinking as it allows the driver to reconfigure the speedometer, tachometer and navigation cluster to suit their driving needs. The driver has a choice between a classic view with large instrument configuration with the tachometer and speedometer dominant, or the digital mode where the navigation map and infotainment dominate.

A high-resolution screen and optional head-up display also allow the driver to focus on the road with a projection of relevant information, in colour on the windscreen. This helps one focus ahead without constantly glancing at the GPS in the middle cluster. It came in handy on the twisty roads in the Overberg region in the Western Cape.