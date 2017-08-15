The new S-Class is really just a facelift, even if Mercedes-Benz is bigging up the new S-Class to thwart Audi’s genuinely all-new A8. That doesn’t mean it’s not a significant upgrade on a car that was already easily the biggest seller in the class. The best in the world just got better. Over to you, Audi.

In the S-Class haven of Zurich, Switzerland, Mercedes says its new car has more than 6,000 new parts, including all of the bits inside the three all-new engines it debuted.

They include a switch back to in-line six-cylinder power for petrol and diesel engines, the introduction of mild-hybrid petrol power, 48V electrical systems and a crunching new 4.0l biturbo V8.

There’s also a massive step forward in driver assistance technology, including a heightened ability to accelerate and brake itself through its active cruise-control system, to the point at which the driver may never have to do either job again — in theory.

In case you were wondering whether that might mean that it actually is an all-new S-Class, one look at the modestly tickled bodywork would reveal that it is more or less the same physical cage as the outgoing W222 version, which arrived in 2014.

The bumpers haven’t even been massaged, so it still covers 5,125mm of road in its stock format (this can be pushed out to 5,255mm in long form), but the grille, tail lights and headlights are newer and shinier.