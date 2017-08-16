We spent a brief time at the wheel of the Quattroporte GTS in GranSport trim and, right off the bat, the thing drips with enchanting character. I was a huge fan of the previous Quattroporte GTS and, while the new one has softened its look somewhat, it is still one of the best-looking limos in the segment.

While the previous model had to make do with a normally aspirated 4.7l V8, the new model has a downsized 3.8l V8 with twin-turbo blowers to make 390kW and 650Nm. These are figures, according to the manufacturer, that are enough to propel the luxo barge to 100km/h in 4.7 seconds. Top speed, meanwhile, is pegged at a brisk 310km/h. Power is harnessed through a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission to the LSD-equipped rear wheels.

It was the flagship drivetrain that we experienced at its launch in Gauteng and, I must admit, the new muscle means that the model now has the go to match its show. Granted, it doesn’t quite hold a candle to the BMW M760Li, the Mercedes-AMG S63 and the stonking Porsche Panamera Turbo. However, the Quatttroporte is all about charm and exclusivity, and this it has in spades. It lacks the guttural raw of its predecessor at slow speeds, but what it misses out in that regard it more than makes up for in performance. It might not be the benchmark, but it is no slouch when you put your foot down and the cabin is engulfed in a deep, throaty V8 engine note.