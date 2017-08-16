While the big, 21-inch wheels offer prodigious grip levels, I did find that the steering wheel does fidget in your hands on broken tarmac, disconcerting for a vehicle of this calibre. Build quality, too, is not particularly on the level of those aforementioned Germans, but there is nevertheless a sense of occasion piloting this Maserati, more so than you will experience in any other model in this segment.
So, then, the Quattroporte looks the part, sounds glorious and will be the one many will remember seeing at the cocktail party car park. I guess the mystique and charm that the brand has built over the years still rings true with the company’s current crop. The Germans are efficient, well-built and strong on performance, but the Quattroporte, well, that’s the one that your heart will yearn for.
Still on the Italian brand, fans of the Levante SUV will be glad to know that the company has finally decided to make available the petrol variant, which is expected to arrive in SA in September. Previously, only the diesel version has been sold here, but the addition of the sonorous V6 petrol will ensure that the signature exhaust note that the brand is well known for can be experienced in the Levante, too.