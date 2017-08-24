We have often said that Lexus has promised not to make boring cars. Whether it is succeeding is a matter for debate, but what it has struggled to do is produce really exciting cars.

We are not talking here about sedans or SUVs, but a design that gets the heart racing and when you look at it you go "wow".

Lexus got the formula right with the LF-A supercar, a sought-after model that had the performance credentials to match. We haven’t driven one, but a British bloke who gets upset when you serve the wrong food and likes to go grand touring is apparently a huge fan.

The RC was a good attempt but lacked a wow factor, as well as any semblance of performance (except for the RC-F which never came to SA) but then along came this, the LC.

Wow. In Twitter style I could park that exclamation there and leave you to look at the pictures, but as a writer I feel obliged to write on.

At the model’s international launch in 2016, LC chief engineer Koji Sato told us the aim was to "create a car that captures the heart and challenges the soul". It does that. The design is dramatic, with elegant curves interspersed with acute angles. It looks like a concept car that has escaped a motor show and bribed a scientist to make clones before the suits could put it back in a warehouse.