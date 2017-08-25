BMW’s iPerformance range has been expanded with the introduction of the 330e in SA, which brings the tally to five models — if you discount the niche i8 sports car — under the Bavarian’s plug-in hybrid portfolio.

Motor News has driven all the models, bar this smallest member of the family, with the most recent one being the 530e that we drove in Germany a few months ago. It was a relatively good proposition that offered up to 40km of electric-only mode at speeds of up to 120km/h.

The iPerformance range had been mostly in a higher market segment, but it is good to see the technology trickle into a lower segment, which should mean a relatively lower capital outlay, albeit still a hefty R767,400.

With the 320i as the building block for the rest of the model, the 330e takes the 320i’s 2.0l Twinpower Turbo petrol unit making 135kW and 290Nm and augments it with a 65kW and 250Nm electric motor. This brings the combined system output to 185kW and 350Nm that powers the rear wheels via an eight-speed transmission.