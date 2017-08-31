It is always possible to find faults if you look hard enough and often it is easier to find a flaw in a sports or supercar than in a family hatchback or SUV. You expect perfection and as soon as you hear a squeak from the dash the love affair is over. When the engine fails to respond within a split second as you want it to, then you decided that just not enough effort was put into the engineering.

This brings me to the 911 Carrera GTS. The design of the latest 911 is an evolution, something that irks some people who want to see radical change, but not even they can argue that it is still a good-looking machine. But it is not about its looks — it is all about what it can do.

Beneath that rear engine cover sits a 3.0l biturbo flat-six that generates 331kW at 6,500r/min and 550Nm between 2,150 and 5,000r/min. Many will be pleased to know you can mate it to a manual gearbox but in our case we had a PDK transmission.

Being the Carrera version, that power goes to the rear wheels and the company is claiming a 0-100km/h time of 3.7 seconds.

The all-wheel drive Carrera 4 version gets the jump on it by a tenth of a second but the rear-wheel drive model tops out later, at 312km/h.