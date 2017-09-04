The almost 6 metre design was inspired by elegant yacht design
The almost 6 metre design was inspired by elegant yacht design
Image: Supplied

Following the unveiling of the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 at the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California, US, Mercedes’ ultra-luxury arm, Maybach, has decided to chop the roof of the Yacht inspired, once-off coupe to culminate into this; the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Convertible. Much like its tin-top sibling, the soft-top model was recently unveiled at this year’s show and, once again, drew hordes of attention from the public and auto industry alike.  

With its sensual, emotionally appealing design and innovative technical concept solutions, it is said to define the ultimate in luxury of the future. At the same time the two-seater model pays homage to the glorious "automotive haute couture" of hand-finished, exclusive cabriolets. Measuring almost six metres in length, the model is said to incorporate the classic proportions of art deco design with its extremely long bonnet and puristic, flowing lines, and at the same time completely reinterprets these aesthetic principles. The curved basic body boasts a sporty, stretched design which is characterised by powerful structural elements in conjunction with the sharp feature line. This defines the upper vehicle body, from the radiator grille across the entire length of the vehicle through to the rear.

The light interior is an apt contrast to the dark exterior
Image: Supplied

The strong contrast between the dark blue paintwork in "nautical blue metallic" and the chrome highlights increases the fascinating relationship between the clearly defined areas with organically shaped wings and the chrome trim elements, which sit at the top on the edge of the wing as well as in the middle on the boot lid, where they also incorporate the vertical brake lights. This benefits the interpretation of the Mercedes-Maybach radiator grille, which with its fine, vertical struts accentuates the front end. The grille was inspired by a pinstriped suit. The radiator grille rests on two aerodynamically shaped supports on the outer right and left of the bumper.

The newly designed 24-inch light-alloy wheels feature a centre lock, which is painted in rose gold and reflects the colour shade used on all electric vehicle studies from Mercedes-Benz. The extended, round "boat tail" rear recalls a luxury yacht, while the narrow tail lights which emphasise the width of the vehicle are integrated in its outer edges. Further distinctive features at the rear include the diffuser with aluminium frame and the air outlets behind the wheel arches.

Even the rear is compelling in its execution
Image: Supplied

Being electrically powered, the drive system is said to yield a total of 550kW, while the shallow underfloor battery allows a range of over 500 kilometres according to the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle). "The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet takes modern luxury into the realms of the ultimate in luxury, and is the perfect embodiment of our design strategy. Breathtaking proportions combined with a luxurious "haute couture" interior help to create the ultimate experience," says Gorden Wagener, chief design officer of Daimler AG.

Alas, the beautifully crafted model remains only a concept with no plans to put it into production, so all we can do at this stage is pore over what is easily one of the most evocative car designs to behold.

