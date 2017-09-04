Following the unveiling of the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 at the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California, US, Mercedes’ ultra-luxury arm, Maybach, has decided to chop the roof of the Yacht inspired, once-off coupe to culminate into this; the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Convertible. Much like its tin-top sibling, the soft-top model was recently unveiled at this year’s show and, once again, drew hordes of attention from the public and auto industry alike.

With its sensual, emotionally appealing design and innovative technical concept solutions, it is said to define the ultimate in luxury of the future. At the same time the two-seater model pays homage to the glorious "automotive haute couture" of hand-finished, exclusive cabriolets. Measuring almost six metres in length, the model is said to incorporate the classic proportions of art deco design with its extremely long bonnet and puristic, flowing lines, and at the same time completely reinterprets these aesthetic principles. The curved basic body boasts a sporty, stretched design which is characterised by powerful structural elements in conjunction with the sharp feature line. This defines the upper vehicle body, from the radiator grille across the entire length of the vehicle through to the rear.