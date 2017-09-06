When Porsche announced it was going to build an SUV, many were shocked. Some thought the famous Stuttgart car maker had gone a bit crazy and that it should stick to building great sports cars, or the occasional GT, but an SUV, no way. Leave that sort of thing to Land Rover, Mercedes or even BMW.

The problem is that Land Rover, Mercedes and BMW were already enjoying success with their SUV models back in the early 2000s and Porsche looked at the Discovery, M-Class and X5 and decided it wanted to jump on the bandwagon. The decision was right, of course, because when the Cayenne went on sale in 2002 the SUV market was already starting to shoot upwards.

In 2016, Porsche sold 166,509 Cayenne and Macan models around the world. To give you an idea of how important its SUV sales have become, it sold 71,475 derivatives of everything else it sells, namely the 718 Boxster and Cayman, Panamera and, of course, the iconic 911. Porsche says the DNA of the 911 is in every SUV it makes, but the reality is when it comes to the sales figures, Porsche has become an SUV company that happens to make really good sports cars too.

The majority of its SUV sales have been the Macan, but the Cayenne in its current generation has been around since 2011 so it is perhaps not surprising that its younger, fitter sibling has been outclassing it on the pitch. It’s time for a new Cayenne.

And here it is. Some 760,000 units have been sold since it was introduced in 2002 — and now the third generation of the Cayenne was revealed this month at the world premiere event at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart and it will hit the South African market in June 2018.

It is the latest model to be born from the Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform, which has already produced the new Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga. It will also be the basis of the new VW Touareg, the car probably most closely associated to the Cayenne.