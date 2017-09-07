Then there is the lack of refinement, with the vehicle sounding particularly tinny when driving over less-than-smooth tarmac with tyre roar in particular permeating through the cabin.
However, all those anomalies are almost forgotten as soon as you grab the vehicle by the scruff of the neck. The engine might lag behind the latest raft of turbocharged models, but its raucous, old-school V6 note is most welcome.
Meanwhile, the hydraulic steering communicates where the wheels are pointing. Handling, too, is superb and the Z offers prodigious grip levels when hurled into corners.
There are other, quicker offerings in the segment, but none has the old-school charm of the 370Z. Many of the vehicles in this segment have become anodyne over the years and while the Z may not be the first port of call for coupe buyers, it still rewards the keen driver.
Just do yourself a favour and get the manual — you’ll thank me later.