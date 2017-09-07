In 2009, Nissan launched the current 370Z to replace what was one of the marque’s most compelling and attainable driver’s cars, the superb 350Z.

I first drove the latter model in roadster form and the coupe version in 2008, when it received some cosmetic updates. I was smitten by its classic shape, sonorous atmospheric V6 and robust six-speed manual gearbox.

When the 370Z launched, I was not particularly taken aback by its design nor its shortened wheelbase. Nonetheless, the model was here and it had to take the fight directly to the likes of the Audi TT, BMW Z4 and Mercedes-Benz SLK.

The 370Z was still fun to drive, but the automatic gearbox took away the involvement and I recommend the manual variant if you enjoy driving.