The vehicle dynamic characteristics have been completely revised and for the first time on this type of Ferrari model, the third generation electronic rear differential (E-Diff3) has been adopted and integrated with the F1-Trac, improving both mechanical grip and the control of the car on the limit.
It is also the first GT in the range to be fitted with EPS (electric power steering), which allowed the engineers to reduce the steering ratio by 7%.
The magnetorheological damping system (SCM-E) has been uprated with dual-coil technology to help reduce roll while improving absorption of road surface unevenness.
The Ferrari Design Centre-penned model retains the same two-box fastback configuration as the California, as well as being a convertible with its retractable hard top.
The form of the large radiator grille opening is underscored by a full-LED headlight assembly with a more horizontal shape than that in the California. The outside edge of the headlight hides an innovative air intake which vents into the front wheelarch and exits along the flank to cut drag. The rear design also differs in that the tail lights have been placed further apart.
Inside there is a new infotainment system with 10.2-inch touchscreen display, a new air-conditioning system, a new steering wheel and the front seats feature a backrest design to give more legroom to those in the back. There is also a new wind deflector which, when the top is dropped, cuts air flow inside the cabin by 30%.