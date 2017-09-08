When Ferrari launched its California, there were many unsure about how successful it would be. They were proved wrong, of course, as the California and subsequently the California T proved a popular entry point (if entry point is really appropriate for a multimillion rand sports car) into the marque.

It looks set to remain so, at least until the new Dino arrives at the start of the Maranello line-up, but now the firm has revealed a new California, although the name has been replaced with something far more Italian, the Portofino.

The town of Portofino is renowned for its charming tourist port and has become synonymous with elegance, sportiness and understated luxury, according to Ferrari.