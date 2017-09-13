Less than a week before the Frankfurt motor show opens and already the electrification cats are leaping out of the bag.

Mini has released sneak images of its Mini Electric concept, which shows a little more imagination in design (and, hopefully, its engineering) than it does in its name. Traditionally a brand that prefers not to launch cars at motor shows, Mini’s hand is being forced by news that Daimler is using the show to announce it will move to an all-electric strategy for the Smart brand (see story on back page).

Though anorexic on engineering details, the Mini Electric Concept is said by Mini to offer a "window into how pure-electric, day-to-day mobility might look in the years ahead".

Naturally, it looks like a Mini, with unmistakable Mini design language and proportions, most of which will carry over into the brand’s first full-series production electric car in 2019.