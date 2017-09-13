With its familiar round-eyed nose, kitsch half Union Jack rear lights and race-bred aerodynamic flaring on its side skirts, the Electric Concept seems to work as hard at not losing rusted-on Mini fans as it does embark in a new direction.
"The Mini Electric Concept is a quintessential Mini — compact, agile, simply the ideal companion for everyday driving," BMW Group senior vice-president of design, Adrian van Hooydonk, says.
"It conveys a whole new take on the concept of sportiness. Indeed, aerodynamics and lightweight design aren’t just important in the world of motorsport; they are also essential factors for maximising electric range," he says.
"The car’s surfaces have a sense of precision and contemporary clarity about them that lends added impact to its efficient character. Plus, striking accents and vivid contrasts give the exterior that distinctive Mini twist," he says.
The car’s hexagonal radiator grille slots on to a face that requires far less cooling air than traditional Minis. The headlights are both full LED units.
The air intakes in the front are actually closed over yet still include louvre designs to "inject some technical flair".
While the BMW Group’s brand has marked carbon fibre as its territory, most of the Mini Electric Concept’s body flair comes from old-school fibreglass, including the aero parts running along the side sills.
Riding on 19-inch wheels, the Electric Concept used 3D printing for the grille and the fake air intakes, which Van Hooydonk believes could open up a new market for customisation.