At 2,700mm long, it’s still about the same length as the Smart Fortwo, but its 1,720mm width is 51mm broader than the production car and its 1,534mm height is 25mm lower.
"The Vision EQ Fortwo is a radical approach," Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gorden Wagener says. "It has the hallmark Smart proportions with accentuated wheel arches and no overhangs as well as the next level of communication and personalisation."
Like the Kia concept car, the Vision EQ Fortwo features a trapezoidal grille with black panel display that can communicate digitally with the outside world (just like the Mercedes-Benz EQ C electric car concept), while the headlights wink at pedestrians to tell them they have safe passage.
Winkler says customers will use their phones or tablets to summon their autonomous shared cars and could choose to share with other Car2Go users or travel alone.
Unlike current Smarts, the concept car’s doors pivot backwards and move parallel to the sides of the car to let people out easily in tight car parks.
There is no steering wheel in the cabin, with all functions controlled by a smartphone or voice control, which gives the flat-floored car enough space for lounge seating for two.