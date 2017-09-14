STEP FORWARD

The step forward from there to the Smart is that the Daimler brand’s concept uses swarm intelligence, which implies that Smart’s car-sharing network should become more convenient and predictable.

"In the future car sharing users will not have to look for the next available car — it will find them and collect passengers directly from their chosen location," Winkler says.

Smart clearly believes that its future success is inextricably linked with car sharing, especially given that people have never bought enough Smarts to make the brand profitable on conventional business models.

Car2Go shares a Smart every 1.4 seconds around the world and has 2.6-million customers, though it predicts that will boom out to 36.7-million by 2025.

Smart has used its Tridion high-strength steel structure as the basis for all its models since its 1998 debut, though the Vision EQ Fortwo upgrades this with a pod-style safety cell that gives a taste of future conventional Smart design language.

Far more rounded than current models, it uses an ovoid door design, an arcing roof and pronounced wheel arches to give it its stance and to house its 18-inch wheels and tyres.