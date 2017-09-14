Then there is South African wire artist Conty Fonane, who has created a number of car-themed sculptures — including a Rolls-Royce, which sits at the company’s head office in Goodwood, UK; and more recently, a life-size McLaren that was auctioned for charity.
Cars can be both the inspiration for, and the subject of, art. Charly Molinelli, an artist based in Los Angeles, once spent months trying to find a Ferrari that had been crushed so badly in a crash that it could be used in a coffee table. Slightly morbid, but the result now sits in someone’s lounge.
The famous sculptures created every year for the Goodwood Festival of Speed are always a big talking point, too. For 2017, the theme was Bernie Ecclestone. It was a controversial theme, because, let’s face it, the former Formula One supremo has as many critics as fans, but the sculpture itself was mighty impressive, with some iconic F1 cars mounted high in front of the beautiful home of Lord March.