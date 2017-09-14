Steer café or wine-bar conversation towards the subject of art, and it will generally veer in the direction of paintings, sculpture, or, perhaps, architecture. Do the same with anyone who has a passion for the automobile, and chances are you will enter into the realm of the art of the car. The art of the what? Some purists might try to argue that a car cannot be art in itself, but that argument becomes moot the second you acknowledge the presence of various cars in some of the world’s greatest art and culture museums.

We’ll return to the idea of the individual car as a work of art, but what about cars that become art? A prime example can be found in Nebraska in the US.

I don’t know about you, but Nebraska is not high on my list of places to visit; in fact, it is not even high on my list of places to know anything about. I was happy in my blissful ignorance of the place until I discovered that the state is home to a recreation of the famous, prehistoric Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, the UK. The new iteration, called Carhenge, is not made of massive stones, though, but from cars. The installation is an accurate representation of the UK landmark and the wrecks are even perfectly aligned for the summer solstice.