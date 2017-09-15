When the veil came off the red specimen I was expecting the car to look good, but blimey, it’s gorgeous, particularly the interior, which shifts what we have come to know of the brand to the next level. More about that later, though, as I want to first recap the Range Rover hierarchy and where the new Velar fits into the grand scheme of things.
Kicking off the model range is the successful Range Rover Evoque, which has done wonders for the brand and has made the prestigious Range Rover nomenclature more accessible to a wider audience. Next in line is what you see here, the Velar, which is said to plug the gap between the Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. At the top of the totem pole is the Range Rover big body, which still remains the king of the hill.
According to JLR SA, the rationale to introduce the Velar is to entice Evoque owners who are looking at something slightly bigger, but perhaps do not have the wherewithal to acquire the Range Rover Sport. With a starting price of a R947,700, it manages to undercut the recently launched Land Rover Discovery, if only just.
At some 4,803mm in length and with a 2,874mm wheelbase and a 1,665mm height, the Velar is quite a sizeable car lengthwise and has a roomier cabin than its model pecking order suggests.