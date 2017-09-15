It also shares much with its sibling, the Jaguar F-Pace, including the platform and engines. The differences are in the small nuances. For instance, while the F-Pace is more road biased and has significantly stiffer roll bars than the Velar, the latter shares its off-road capabilities with the rest of its Range Rover siblings, which means the Terrain Response 2 system, although it is a R16,700 option.

While the range will be available with both 2.0l turbo petrol and 2.0l turbo diesel variants from its Ingenium engine family, we got to drive in the flagship 3.0l V6 supercharged (280kW and 460Nm) in R-Dynamic HSE guise around the iconic racetrack. Granted, while this may have been a bit of a misnomer to test a premium SUV of this disposition, it nonetheless gave us a taste of what the model offers.

While the performance is great it is perhaps not its jewel in the crown nor its draw card. No, that accolade has to go to the way the thing looks — insert drop-dead gorgeous or any other superlative adjective here and you’ll be on the money — and the cabin. The latter takes what we have become accustomed to and moves it upwards. There are fewer buttons adorning the drop-down section of the fascia where a touchscreen now resides. It controls everything from the climate control to seat warmers. It gives the cabin a clean yet elegant ambiance.

The infotainment screen as seen on the Discovery and F-Pace still resides, but has been taken a step further in the Velar as it comes with tilt function to change the angle to suit various driving positions and compensate for ambient lighting.