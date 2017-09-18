You would think that two companies in the same group would talk to each other, wouldn’t you? Although, if that group is the Volkswagen Group, then maybe there is a precedent for a lack of communication. Even so, it was very strange that while Motor News was in Stuttgart last week attending the unveiling of the new Porsche Cayenne, elsewhere in the world fellow VW Group company Bentley was unveiling its new Continental GT, at the same time.

We could understand if these models were not that important to their respective brands, but both are of major significance.