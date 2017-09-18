The traditional wings still emanate out from the centre console into the dash, although in a slightly less obvious way than the outgoing model. The centre tunnel sits higher than before too, creating a clearer separation between the driver and the front passenger. That entire centre console is totally new and contains flush-fitting haptic buttons that provide feedback to the touch.
At its top sits a clever piece of technology in the form of an infotainment system that disappears behind a piece of polished veneer. That infotainment screen is the same as the one in the Panamera, but it can be turned at the push of a button to hide behind the wood or again to reveal three inlaid dials displaying outside temperature, a compass and chronometer.
A new, unique quilt is available for the upholstery: called a "diamond in diamond" quilt, the effect is of a floating quilted surface in a sea of leather, which is extraordinarily soft to touch. The new interior pattern features both stitching and embroidery.
Eighteen months were spent developing the embroidery, individually optimising and programming the exact alignment of each of the 712 stitches that make up each diamond shape.
It all looks good for the new Continental GT and we will be sure to have a look at it in all its handcrafted glory at the next week’s Frankfurt motor show.